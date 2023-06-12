Kangana Ranaut is one of the most versatile and talented actresses in Bollywood who has received four National awards for Best Actress and one for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in the movies like Queen, Manikarnika, Tanu Weds Manu, Panga and Fashion, respectively. However, apart from her acting skills, Kangana is known for being the motor mouth of Bollywood. She speaks whenever or whatever she likes and doesn’t bother about anything.

Today, we stumbled upon an old video which is resurfacing again, where Kangana, in an interview, talked about receiving a National award with a double-meaning implication, and we can’t stop seeing her co-actor R Madhavan’s response to her comment. Check out the clip below!

In this old video shared on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan can be seen giving an interview to Siddharth Kannan. When Siddharth asked “National award jitne ke baad kaisa lag raha mane jahan jaa rahi hai cloud 9 pe feel karri hai ya lag raha accha theek hai award hai. How are you feeling about the national award inside you?” And immediately, Kangana responded with, “Pata nahi inside kaise feel karte hai National award,” leaving Madhavan cracking up in laughter.

Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@cult_of_kangana_)

While giggling away, Kangana Ranaut further shared, “I feel that I got this award in this age, and I have come to that elite group of actors. And I think only 12 to 13 women have got it.” But R Madhavan couldn’t stop laughing at all, and we all can understand why.

As soon as the video resurfaced again, netizens reacted to it. One of them commented, “I think Maddy’s getting visuals and can’t stop laughing 😂😂😂😂”

Another one wrote, “Did she actually said it in a double meaning way or is it just my dirty mind😂😂😂”

One of them penned, “Maddy can’t control his laugh 😆”

“Maddy just visualised everything😂”, wrote another netizen.

Well, Kangana Ranaut surely knows how to crack up at serious questions as well. What do you think?

