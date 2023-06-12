Bollywood has very gay characters, but a couple of them are memorable. And at the top of it is Abhishek Bachchan as Sameer’ Sam’ Acharya and John Abraham as Kunal Chauhan in Tarun Mansukhani’s 2008 rom-com Dostana. While promoting the film with its leading lady Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, the duo was asked some hilarious questions, and that’s what we are talking about today.

While on KWK, Karan asked the actor some spicy and non-conventional questions during the show’s rapid fire round. One of them – directed towards John, was who he would choose as his potential gay partner. Scroll below to know what he said.

While on Koffee With Karan, the show’s host – Karan Johar, asked John Abraham, “John, if you woke up one morning and realized you were gay, who’s the one man you would hook up with?” Take a microsecond to answer, the handsome hunk of Bollywood replied, “Brad Pitt” While he coolly named the Hollywood heartthrob, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen pointing towards Abhishek Bachchan, who’s also on the couch.

While Shocked by the answer she hears – you have to see PeeCee’s facial expression, Abhishek then questions her, “Why were you trying to say like you want to be chosen?” Justifying her action, Priyanka Chopra Jonas says, “No. I thought the obvious choice would be you. How could you John?” Attempting to defend himself, John Abraham replied, “Abhisehk is…”

Stepping in to help the ‘Pathaan’ actor, Karan Johar said, “Ghar ki murgi dal barabar.” To which John added, “Abhisehk is ghar ki murgi. He’s always there for me.” Unhappy with the reply, Priyanka Chopra Jonas chides him saying, “You take him for granted too?” To which John Abraham happily replied, “Yeah. Totally!”

Check out the Dostana trio’s fun interaction here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐒𝐘 ✾ (@johnabraham.nesia)

In the same video, we also see Karan Johar ask John Abraham a series of other questions too, including – Bipasha Basu (his then-girlfriend) or bikes, his wildest fantasy, the strangest rumour he’s ever heard about himself, the woman he would cheat on Bipasha with, which Khan has the best body between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan and more.

