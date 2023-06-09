Bollywood has witnessed rumours around many celebrities secretly dating each other but the wildest one has to be Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The superstar has been happily married to Gauri Khan for over three decades. They’re even blessed with three children – Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. But gossip mill once suggested that SRK and PeeCee were madly in love and would secretly spend time with each other.

It was around 2011 when the rumours first broke about the alleged affair. As per many reports, Shah Rukh and Priyanka got close to each other while working together on the Don series. They were spotted together during multiple parties, events and get togethers. The Pathaan actor once even broke his silence and was sorry that his co-star had to go through scrutiny while rubbishing the speculations around their alleged romance.

During the 2013 Filmfare press conference, Priyanka Chopra was once asked about her thoughts on co-hosting with SRK. The reporter questioned, “Aapko aisa nahi lagta ke aap aur Shah Rukh Khan agar host karte is show ko toh romance, masti, kuch zyada hume dekhne aata, maza aata dekhne me?” To this, the Citadel actress clapped back saying, “Mai kisi ke sath bhi ye kar sakti hu. That’s my job.”

The journalist went on to ask Priyanka Chopra who her preferred co-host would be. When he noticed that the actress did not mention Shah Rukh Khan, he went on to poke with another question. He mentioned that the actress was late for the event as she was busy shooting, but before her, it was SRK who would often be late on shows.

Priyanka Chopra interrupted and reacted, “Aap chahte hai ki mai naam lu na? Ya aap chahte hai ki mai jawaab du ya koi tamasha bane? Wo mai hone nahi dungi. Puchte raho, mai hasti rahungi.”

