Shahid Kapoor’s debut OTT movie Bloody Daddy is receiving all the love from the audience, and the actor is basking in the glory of the success. This is the first time that Shahid will be seen in a hardcore action project made by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, amid the promotions of the movies, Shahid recently opened up about a few things about the movie and the reviews and shared his opinion about the same.

As soon as the teaser and the trailer were released, Shahid was getting called as ‘John Wick Lite’. Now, keep scrolling to find out how he reacted to it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Zoom, Shahid Kapoor sat down to talk bits and pieces of his recently released OTT film Bloody Daddy. When he was asked to open up about his thoughts on getting compared and called as ‘John Wick Lite’ for his role in the movie, the actor finally responded to it and said, “If I feel something is relevant, I absorb it and if I feel something is said in over smartness, I respectfully ignore it. Sometimes people say spicy things to gain popularity because nobody is interested in nice things beyond a point.”

Shahid Kapoor even talked about how social media users just want to share their negative comments and just sit there to point out the negativity. However, after doing such a rigorous action film Bloody Daddy, when he was asked about the rumours of him replacing Akshay Kumar for Rowdy Rathore 2, the actor denied it promptly. He said, “I am not doing Rowdy Rathore 2”.

Shahid is one of the A-listers of Bollywood, who over the years, has shown his versatility in acting. Be it in Jab We Met, Haider or Kabir Singh – he has shown a true evolution in his acting career. What do you think? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Katrina Kaif Broke Silence On Marrying Ranbir Kapoor & Said “Once I Win The National Award… Even If The Film…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News