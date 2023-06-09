Mukesh Khanna, who is popularly known for donning Shaktimaan’s character back in the day, has lashed out at Naseeruddin Shah. Naseeruddin is one of the versatile actors and A-listers of Bollywood who has not only shown his acting skills but has also been a great human being. However, his recent remark on Muslims not being safe in India irked Mukesh, and in his recently released YouTube video, he slammed Shah. Keep scrolling to find out.

Naseeruddin, a few days back, in an interview, talked about how Muslims are not safe in India and said, “Muslim hating has become fashionable these days, even among educated people.”

In the recently uploaded video on Mukesh Khanna’s YouTube channel, Bheesm International, the OG Shaktimaan talked about how a good actor like Naseeruddin Shah has become crazy. He even mentioned Naseer’s 2018 interview, where he talked about his fear of his four children walking on the streets and being asked about their religion. Mukesh further revealed some recent incidents that proved how Muslims recklessly killed Hindus and shared that it’s not them who are unsafe, but it’s the Hindus who are not safe.

Lashing out at Naseeruddin Shah, Mukesh Khanna shared a screenshot from his YouTube video, and wrote on Instagram, “Ek behtarein actor itni ghatiya aur bachkani baat keh sakta hai mujhe Naseeruddin Shah ko dekh kar pata chala. Kehte hai Hindustan mein Muslim surakshit nahi.” Further stating examples of Sakshi, Shraddha and Ankita, Mukesh said, “Aap ek kattar ban chuke hai jo ek actor ko shobha nahi deta. Aisa hai toh shamil ho jaiye Love Jihad ki team ko promote karne wale gang mein.”

“Vichar aapne karna hai warna logon ne aapki filmein dekhna band kar dena hai. Bhagwan aapko sadbuddhi de,” Mukesh further claimed in the caption.

Check out the full video here:

What are your thoughts about Mukesh Khanna’s opinion about Naseeruddin Shah‘s comment? Let us know.

