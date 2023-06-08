Kapil Sharma enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The comedian, who rose to fame with his show Comedy Nights With Kapil, has seen highs and lows in his career, which has made him strong than ever. A couple of months back, The Kapil Sharma Show returned with its new season. And the latest reports are abuzz that it is all set to off-air around July. The comedian, who’s often subjected to trolls and criticism, is currently making headlines for different reasons.

Recently we came across an old video that sees the comedian partying with his friend. Wearing a white printed shirt, Kapil looks dapper as he pairs it with ripped denim and brown sunglasses. While the clip is fun to watch, netizens have pointed out something that has now grabbed our attention.

The clip opens with a restaurant manager bringing food to Kapil Sharma. While he tries to fake the fall of food on the comedian, Kapil is seen quickly hiding the packet of cigarettes which was in front of him on the table. Soon after the video went viral, netizens lauded him for his actions.

Commenting on this old Kapil Sharma video a user wrote, “Chalo at least he’s not promoting unhealthy stuff in the name of swagger.”

While another said, “Good he isn’t promoting smoking. Even I am a smoker but I don’t go around acting brash about it. He’s a public figure so it’s best not to promote such things.”

A third user wrote, “Being responsible. Good for him and his followers. I hope he doesn’t promote alcohol, cigarettes, junk and gutka in future too,”

A fourth one said, “No one would had notice if he wouldn’t had made any attempt to hide.”

A fifth netizen wrote, “He smokes. It’s his business, and he ain’t promoting it, at least. I am a smoker, but I don’t go shoving my smoking knowledge down people’s throats, chill.” Watch the video below:

On the other hand, earlier reacting to the rumours of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air, the comedian confirmed to a portal that it isn’t finalised yet. Adding, they have to go to the USA for their live tour in July.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s viral video? Do let us know.

