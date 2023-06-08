The TRP report for week 22 is out! As Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023 has ended, viewership for several shows has also increased. Shows like Anupamaa, Naagin 6 and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have witnessed a rise in numbers in the current week.

Due to the drama-filled episodes, the popular daily soap starred by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna saw a surge in viewers. Even though Maya has made MaAn’s life chaotic, viewers of the well-liked drama seem to be loving the plot twists. The show received a 3.0 rating.

The runner-up is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. A 2.1 rating was given to the television programme featuring Karishma Sawant, Jay Soni, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda. The producers stand to gain from the conflict over custody. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has regained popularity. TRP is currently 2.0.

Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja’s Faltu, which had a rating of 1.9, placed fourth. The show currently holds a position in the TOP 5, contrary to reports that the show might conclude. It’s interesting to note that Yeh Hai Chahatein, with a 1.8 rating, stays in fifth place.

With a 1.8 rating, Imlie also snagged the fifth position. On the BARC TRP list, Pandya Store is in seventh place, while Tejasswi Prakash‘s Naagin 6 is in sixth place with 1.3 ratings. Kumkum Bhagya dropped to ninth place, and Bhagya Lakshmi moved up to the eighth position. With a rating of 1.4, Kundali Bhagya has climbed to the tenth position on this week’s TRP List.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is seemingly out of the top 10 as the sitcom has been making headlines over multiple negative reports.

