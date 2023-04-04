After becoming a household name with her character Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly returned to TV with the top-rated show ‘Anupamaa’. The show, which was launched during COVID, has been topping the charts from the very beginning. However, in the past few days, the actress in making headlines for her shocking revelation about her personal and professional life. In her recent interview, Rupali revealed that she wasn’t sure if she’s bag Anupamaa as she had been ‘unprofessional’ and ‘misbehaved’ on the sets.

Currently, as seen in the recent episode of Anupamaa, Anuj left Anupama and asked for a divorce after she let their daughter Choti Anu go with her biological mother, Maya. The show has made its audience emotional with its current track, which sees the two lovebirds parting their ways. Scroll down to know what did Rupali say in her recent interview.

Rupali Ganguly, who is better known as Anupama these days, in her recent interview opened up about the time when she received a call from Ranjan Shahi, the producer of the show. Spills the tea on the same, Rupali said during her recent appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, “I respect Rajan ji a lot, but the first ever show that I did was Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahi, it was telecast in the year 2000. Rajan ji was the director. He was a first-time director, and back then, I was very misbehaved. I was very unprofessional. I didn’t know how TV functioned, and there was a lot of learning to do. As it is, you’re looked down upon for doing TV because people assumed you’d ‘flopped in films’.”

“I wasn’t sure if he’d cast me because I’d troubled him a lot on the first show. The first thing that he asked me was, ‘Have you grown up?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I have a child now’. And Rajan ji decided to cast me. I didn’t know the show was called Anupamaa till the trailer came in,” revealed Rupali Ganguly further.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly in the lead, Anupamaa also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma, among many others, in pivotal roles.

