Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh took the internet by storm as her private MMS with her boyfriend leaked on Telegram and Reddit. The video has been seen over a million times on the internet, but the actress has not reacted to the news yet. This is not the first time she has been caught in such a controversy.

Last year in September, another video of the Bigg Boss OTT contestant found its way online, in which a girl resembling her was seen in a compromising situation. However, the video did not confirm that the girl was the Bhojpuri star herself.

Later, Akshara Singh reacted to the controversy and said that whoever has done such a thing has an ill intention to malign their image. Akshara took charge on social media and was seen crying while interacting with her fans.

However, this time, Akshara Singh seems unfazed by the controversy. The actress has recently dropped really pretty sun-kissed pictures on her Instagram. Akshara currently has a following of 5.5 million on her Instagram account.

Akshara Singh, shot to fame with her powerful stint on Bigg Boss OTT, which aired on Voot, where her closeness with Punjabi singer Milind Gaba grabbed attention. Her strong opinions on the show also made her quite popular among the audiences. She won fans with her dance moves on the show.

Akshara Singh is a famous name in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress had a scandalous affair with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, who misled her with false promises of marriage. The actress later filed a complaint against him, stating that she was subjected to violence in the relationship. Akshara alleged that Pawan Singh wanted to have an extramarital affair with her, but she did not agree to his demands, after which he used to give death threats to her family as well. Akshara fell into depression due to the controversy but could move on with life as her father supported her during these tough times.

