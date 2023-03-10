Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, is surely one of the most beloved TV shows. Ever since it aired on Star Plus, the show became a household name as fans showered it with love. Now, reports of on-screen couple Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s participation with their real-life partners in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 is making rounds.

Anupamaa follows the story of a housewife, played by Rupali, who divorces her husband for cheating on her and follows her dream to become independent. While discovering herself, she meets the love of her life Anuj.

Among all dance reality shows, Nach Baliye has always enjoyed its own fanbase. The show consists of actors participating in dance challenges with their partners and spouses and competing for a cash prize. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are reportedly approached as the show is set to return with its 10th season.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Gaurav Khanna and his wife Akanksha Chamola have been approached by Nach Baliye 10 team. Keeping Khanna and Ganguly’s popularity in mind, the makers of the show also approached the Anupamaa lead and her husband, Ashwin K Verma. However, the two actors have not confirmed if they will be shaking a leg on the show’s floor.

Despite joining the daily soap mid-way, Gaurav Khanna’s Anuj Kapadaia soon became fans’ favourite. Anuj’s love and dedication for Anupamaa and how he supports her in her journey became a talk-about topic. Following the show’s massive success, their participation in Nach Baliye 10 might help in increasing the TRP of the show.

Talking about Nach Baliye 10, the show was likely to air in October last year. However, the makers postponed it without stating a reason. Now, the new season of the show is expected to have Karisma Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Vaibhavi Merchant as judges.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

