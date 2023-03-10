Bharti Singh needs no introduction; the comedian has come a long way with her sheer talent and hard work. She has proved that if you know what you want in life, nobody can stop you from getting that. Bharti married the love of her life Haarsh Limbachiyaar and later embraced parenthood by welcoming a baby boy. Recently, she revealed that her labour pain started when she was shooting for a reality show, but she wasn’t aware of it.

Bharti had documented her pregnancy journey, and they never shied away from introducing their son Laksh to the world. The duo often share adorable pictures and videos of their son on social media. The comedian recently her labour pain started during the shoot of the comedy reality show Khatra Kharta Khatra, but she wasn’t able to figure it out.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh said, “Jab main Khatra Khatra kar rahi thi toh mujhe labour pain start ho gaye the. Main stage pe hi thi. In the first pregnancy, you don’t realise that this is labour pain, so I thought I’ll call the doctor after the shot. I thought ‘maybe it’s because I’m standing a lot while hosting the game show’. So I called the doctor and said that there is a pain but it is not constant, it’s coming and going and the doctor said this is labour pain. When it starts happening every 15 minutes, you should come in.”

Talking further about her pregnancy Bharti went on reveal that she and Haarsh went to the hospital without taking anyone’s help. She said, “Then at around 4- 5 am, it was time to go the hospital. So me and Haarsh, we did not bother anyone, didn’t call anyone, no staff members, no parents. We took our bag, he got the car, and we left.” Well, that was really sweet of her, wasn’t it?

For the unversed, earlier this year, the couple had revealed that their son’s first word was Pappa & we have to admit their Gola aka Laksh is cute Af!

