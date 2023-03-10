Divya Agarwal has been in turmoil since she parted ways with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. The actress announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar on her 30th birthday. But netizens refuse to accept that she’s moved on and has been brutally trolling her with terms like ‘gold digger’. In the latest update, rumours were rife that she’s entering Lock Upp season 2. Below is her reaction to it all!

After winning Bigg Boss OTT, most expected Divya to make her way to Bigg Boss 15. While co-contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat made their entry in Salman Khan’s show, Agarwal was never even approached by the makers. Ever since there have been rumours that she may do one of the upcoming seasons.

Many know Kangana Ranaut is also returning with season 2 of Lock Upp. Many names like Uorfi Javed, Soundarya Sharma, and Umar Riaz have been doing the rounds. There also remain strong rumours around the entry of Divya Agarwal but the actress has rubbished the reports.

Divya Agarwal shared a video on Twitter where she could be heard saying, “Guys, I’m so thrilled to see you guys so happy with my entry in Lock Upp season 2. Let me tell you, I am not doing Lock Upp or Bigg Boss or any reality show as a contestant anymore. I have done it all and I’m quite happy. It’s very exciting to see how people are also reacting like, ‘oh! Isiliye itna drama’ and all of that bullsh*t. Na na na, no no no! I’m not doing it.”

She continued, “So sorry for the people who are excited for my entry but I’m also laughing at the people who got so offended with that entry. It’s amazing. I’m not doing guys, chill.”

On the professional front, Divya Agarwal was last seen in the music video, Resham Ka Rumal.

