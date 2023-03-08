Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand in hand. She is one the most vocal celebrity that we currently have in B- town. Be it taking subtle digs at her contemporaries to even putting out her sharp political opinions, she never misses a chance to paint headlines. When it comes to Twitter spats, Kangana has a long list. The actress once got into an ugly war of words with singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh on social media and was later trolled for her comments.

The Queen actress was once banned from Twitter owing to her controversial tweets that could create unrest in the country. The spat between Kangana and Diljit began when the actress allegedly tweeted false information about an elderly woman who was protesting at the Farmers’ protest and claimed that she participated to earn a sum of Rs.100. Her comments had irked the popular singer. He went on to sharply react to it. Scroll below to see how he had reacted her comments.

According to an India Today report, Kangana Ranaut and singer Diljit Dosanjh got into an ugly war of words when the farmers’ protest in the year 2020 was at its peak. The actress allegedly called the farmers terrorist and later tweeted false information about an elderly woman stating that the same woman had gained popularity as Shaheen Bagh Dadi, Bilkis Bano and she was there for money. When the singer shared the proof who the lady was, Kangana went on to call him Karan Johar ke paltu. To this, Diljit had an epic reply and had said, “Tuneh jitne logon ke saath film ki tu un sab ki paaltu hai…? Fer toh list lambi ho jaegi maalko ki…” Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey. Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho.”

While the Twitter spat, many came out in Diljit Dosanjh’s support and called out Kangana Ranaut for her mean comments. Well, wasn’t that mean? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

