Actress Divya Agarwal, who earlier grabbed headlines as she announced her engagement with her engineer boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar, is again in the news owing to the controversies surrounding her previous relationship with Varun Sood. Both Divya and Varun ended their relationship last year on a good note and mentioned that they would remain friends, but things recently changed as they cannot stop taking a jibe at each other on social media. Now, during a Q&A session, her fans asked her all sorts of questions, including if she is a virgin.

Divya and Varun first met on the reality TV show Ace of Space and Splitsvilla, where they started dating. The two were together for a few years before they announced their breakup via Instagram in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Divya Agarwal is an avid Instagram user and often share glimpses of her daily life with her millions of followers. The actress recently held a Q&A session on the photo-sharing app and asked her fans to chat with her.

During the session, a fan asked Divya for relationship advice to which she replied, “No two beings are naturally together. Once you are on the path of sharing life together, communicate and reciprocate. The two of you have to come to common ground to sustain yourself. It’s a lot of work, but once everything feels effortless, you’re stable.”

Another fan opted to ask Divya Agarwal an extremely personal question which was, “are you virgin.” Divya did not take much time and replied with a “Yes.”

Apart from Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal recently got caught up in an ugly spat with the former’s sister. Varun’s sister apparently accused Divya of keeping their family’s jewellery they gave her even after the breakup. As many Twitter users reacted to the online spat, Divya Agarwal said she never asked for the jewellery or wore it. She wrote, “Na kabhi pehna na kabhi maanga. Ek saal baad yaad aaya.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Junooniyatt Actress Neha Rana Recalls Bruising Her Feet While Shooting The Ankit Gupta-Gautam Vig Show: “I Ran Barefoot…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News