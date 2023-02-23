Divya Agarwal and her breakup with Varun Sood seem to be getting ugly with each passing day. It was recently that the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor responded to cheating allegations, soon after which the diva slammed him for trying to get attention! Now, his sister Akshita Sood is speaking up about the ‘family jewellery’ the actress never returned post split and below is all about the ugly spat that has taken place since!

The exact timeline of the controversy remains unknown as a lot of the tweets made by Varun and his sister have been deleted. But fans, who’ve been too involved in the drama had been bombarding the comments section. Divya was again a target of trolls who questioned her why she kept the jewellery even after the breakup. On the other hand, Sood and his family were being trolled for digging the past after almost a year of the split.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per one of the tweets shared by Akshita Sood, sister of Varun Sood, she texted the manager of Divya Agarwal asking her to return the family jewellery. She even slammed the Bigg Boss OTT winner for creating drama days after the incident. “Maine toh 10-11 din pehle message kiya tha unke manager ko. Aaj pata nai kyu reaction aa raha hai. Khamoshi ka fayda toh nai uthana chahiye na,” read her tweet.

But it looks like Divya Agarwal is really triggered by the entire controversy as she shared picture of the jewellery Varun Sood and his family had given her. She captioned it, “Giving back the ‘jewellery’.”

Reacting to the same, a fan wrote “Bolto yese rahe the jese diamond necklace diya ho.”

Divya responded, “Na kabhi pehna na kabhi maanga Ek saal baad yaad aaya.”

Another user said, “Ur a strong women, give it all back…u dnt need to keep anything that reminds u of the past…just look to the future now and let that positivity vibe take over…u deserve the best hun x.”

To this, Divya Agarwal reacted, “Mujhe yaad bhi nai tha.. I never asked for it.. I never wore them.. it’s almost a year now.. my manager esha is in hospital.. usme bhi bichari calls me to remind me about this.. and if it was so important why wait.”

Take a look at the string of tweets below:

Maine toh 10-11 din pehle message kiya tha unke manager ko. Aaj pata nai kyu reaction aa raha hai. Khamoshi ka fayda toh nai uthana chahiye na. — Akshita Sood (@AkshitaSood) February 22, 2023

Na kabhi pehna na kabhi maanga

Ek saal baad yaad aaya — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Mujhe yaad bhi nai tha.. I never asked for it.. I never wore them.. it’s almost a year now.. my manager esha is in hospital.. usme bhi bichari calls me to remind me about this.. and if it was so important why wait — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Well, Divya Agarwal has also warned that she is going to speak very soon in one of her tweets. Looks like her breakup with Varun Sood is headed for disaster!

Must Read: Tejasswi Prakash Channels Her Inner Diva As She Ditches The Naagin Avatar For A S*xy One In A Plunging Neck Blouse & Sheer Saree

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News