Former TV couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have been in the news ever since they announced their breakup. The duo has been in a relationship since 2018 and decided to part ways in March 2022. However, within a few months after her break up, Divya announced her surprise engagement with boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar and she’s been at the receiving end since.

While the duo has often spoken about each other directly or indirectly, she recently posted cryptic Tweets which got us thinking if it is hinted, Varun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since their split, Varun Sood has repeatedly conducted #AskVarun on Twitter. Time and again he has interacted with fans during the Q&A session where he has cleared the air about many things. This evening again, Varun Sood interacted with fans during #AskVarun session where he replied to their queries. However, minutes after, Divya Agarwal took to Twitter and penned cryptic Tweets.

And IF I start playing question and answers… hahah DO NOT TEST MY PATIENCE — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 22, 2023

Divya Agarwal first warned by saying, “And IF I start playing question and answers… hahah DO NOT TEST MY PATIENCE.” She wrote in next Tweet, “When you have it with you, value it.. once it’s gone don’t cry over it.” “I’m going to speak … very soon,” said Divya. She concluded saying, “Omg not just that Take it all !! it was anyway about give and take.. but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals ! #popxo.”

When you have it with you, value it.. once it’s gone don’t cry over it — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 22, 2023

Omg not just that

Take it all !! it was anyway about give and take.. but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals ! #popxo — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 22, 2023

Earlier announcing her break up with Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal wrote in a long note, “Life is such a circus! Try and keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up…And that’s okay…I want to breathe and live for myself…That’s okay. I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to. No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Actor Sacchin Shrof Finally Decides To Settle Down Yet Again After His Divorce With Juhi Parmar? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News