Shiv Thakare won hearts with his stint inside the controversial house Bigg Boss 16. While MC Stan took home the trophy, Thakare became the first runner-up of the show. He was also widely appreciated for his game. Now weeks after the show ended, Thakare talks about the late Sidharth Shukla.

To recall, in one of the episodes of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, fans witnessed a cruel fight between Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. However, the late actor’s name came up during the spat which remained the highlight of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the fight, Shiv Thakare said, “Yeh Sidharth Shukla ka dialogue copy karna band kar.” To which Priyanka replied, “Sidharth Ka naam mat le, mat le naam. Maine bola pura ghar mere against tha. Add on mat karo.” The late actor’s fans aren’t happy about it.

Now Shiv Thakare speaking to the popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani claimed that he loves Sidharth Shukla and no one can be like him. He also spoke about the time when he mentioned the late actor’s name during a spat with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Thakare said, “Muje koi cheez ka regret nhi hai. Sidharth Shukla mera favourite tha aur Kabi kabi log dikhta hai Sidharth ko copy karre hai. Sidharth Shukla jaisa na koi hai, naa banega. Muje laga ki koi usko copy kar raha hai, toh mera haq hai, Uske jaisa koi nhi tha. Jab koi copy kare toh bolu ke tu tu hai, woh woh hai.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Apart from Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare is known for participating in reality shows like ‘MTV Roadies Rising’ and ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’ as well. Born in Amravati, Shiv, at an early age, began supporting his father Manohar Thakare, who worked at a betel leaf shop. He later sold newspapers and milk packets to support his family.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Makers Accused Of Show Fixing As MC Stan Wins Against Shiv Thakare & Priyanka Choudhary, Netizens Say “Is Chhapri Ne Pura Season Kya Kiya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News