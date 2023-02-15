Rapper MC Stan is riding high on success after winning the trophy of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Contestants Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary Chahar remained the first and second runner – ups respectively. While his hardcore fans celebrated his victory, there was a set of people who called him undeserving.

Stan enjoys a massive fan following and his fans have been rooting for him ever since, he became the finalist. His game was loved in the house by his admirers. However, many also went on to call his victory ‘undeserving’. Now, his fans have hit back at the naysayers by comparing the rapper’s latest Instagram post to Virat Kohli’s post and highlighted that it has 2 million more like than Virat’s post.

In a viral tweet, one of the fans of rapper MC Stan has compared the likes of his and Virat Kohli’s recent Instagram post. Taking to Twitter, the fan went on to share the screenshots of the rapper’s latest post with over 4 million likes and the cricketer’s post with over 2 million likes. Alongside the picture, the fan wrote, “#MCStan recent post got more likes than Virat Kohli and few people questioned his fanbase? Welcome to reality. MC Wins DHH Wins.”

#MCStan Recent Post Got More Likes Than Virat Kohli's Recent Post 😂 & few people question #MCStan𓃵 fanbase? Welcome to the Reality.

MC STAN WINS DHH WINS pic.twitter.com/vF7AH5vVRT — MC STAN (@Pawanra73009842) February 13, 2023

However, many netizens requested MC Stan’s fans not to compare him with Virat Kohli. One of the users pointed out that Virat is a legend and a global star. One should not compare Stan with him.

For the unversed, MC Stan didn’t create any unnecessary drama in the house and left everyone impressed with his game. He stood by his friends whenever required. In fact, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16, had praised him by saying there is an X- Factor in him which is just too endearing. Notably, the rapper took home a diamond-studded trophy, a cash prize of Rs 31 Lakhs, and a brand-new car.

