There have been several daily soap operas created and shown on television. Some of the series have quickly ingrained themselves into our lives and have gained enormous popularity with viewers. The top Hindi TV shows for the previous week have been released by Ormax Media, and it appears that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to remain at the top as Anupamaa takes second place in terms of public viewership.

The Rupali Ganguly starrer show and TMKOC have consistently ranked highly in terms of audience viewership. The viewers’ hearts hold a special place for both shows. According to Ormax media, the sitcom received 74 viewers, compared to 72 viewers for the show starring Rupali Ganguly.

Interestingly, the singing reality shows Indian Idol 13 has managed to grab the third spot on the list of Ormax’s most-liked Hindi Tv show of the week, while Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss grabbed the fourth spot. The singing reality show received 69 ratings compared to Salman Khan’s show which recorded 68 ratings.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Feb 4-10) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/PsZNfj8KrN — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) February 14, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running television programs that has been adored by audiences. The show rose from sixth place the week before to fifth place last week in Ormax Media’s list of the top Hindi TV shows. The show earned 65 ratings

On the other hand, The Kapil Sharma Show, one of the most popular comedies, managed to fall to the sixth slot on the list after receiving 65 ratings. The TV audience adores the comedian’s performances and frequent appearances by famous people.

Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash has grabbed the seventh spot earning 60 ratings while Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gained 59 points last week, moving up the rankings to position eight. The show, in which Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma are the three main protagonists, features a love triangle.

Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla, and Vin Rana starrer Kumkum Bhagya, which has been running since 2014, has slipped to the ninth spot on the list. The show earned 59 ratings. Udaariyaan, on the other hand, grabbed the tenth spot on Ormax’s most-liked Hindi Tv show of the week earning 59 points.

