Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has arrived on Netflix globally. The paisa vasool entertainer will now break records with its viewership on digital screens. However, there’s a twist – the film is arriving on Netflix globally, skipping the Indian audience for now. However, will this India skip impact the hype? Does not seem so! In fact, it has set the stage for a global viewership record.

The official promos on international Netflix channels indicate that the spy thriller is arriving with its raw and uncut version on the OTT platform! This has already created enough buzz for the film! But will it match its predecessor’s record, without the Indian viewership?

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Records

Dhurandhar 2 has three massive debut records that it might surpass with its opening weekend viewership on Netflix. These records, if broken, will be celebratory because they will be achieved without the Indian viewership!

Biggest Debut Week For An Indian Film On Netflix (2024-2026)

The first mission for the sequel is to outshine its predecessor. The original Dhurandhar was a massive digital hit, recording 8.2 million views in its debut week on Netflix. Given the sequel’s global popularity and Ranveer Singh’s massive international fan following, the sequel might comfortably cross this mark, becoming the biggest debut for an Indian week on Netflix since 2024!

Enters Top 10 Most Viewed Films Of 2026

To enter the current digital list of the 2024-2026, the spy thriller needs to beat the viewership numbers of films like Crew and Amar Singh Chamkila, which dominated the global Top 10 lists. Currently, the 10th spot is owned by Do Deewane Seher Mein‘s 5.1 million views. If Dhurandhar 2 surpasses this, it would clearly enter the top 10 most-viewed Indian films of 2026 on Netflix.

Claims The Top Spot In The Global List

Even without the India numbers, Dhurandhar 2 is aiming to trend in the Top 10 films during its debut week. If it manages to claim the top spot, it would be the third film to do this in its debut week in 2026 after Haq and Dhurandhar.

Where To Watch Dhurandhar 2 In India?

While Netflix holds the global rights for Dhurandhar 2, the Indian streaming rights are reportedly held by JioHotstar. The arrival of the film on the Indian platform is yet to be confirmed.

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