Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Net Worth: 'Basti Ka Hasti' Owns 1.5 Crore Worth Jewellery, Drives Mercedes Maybach Costing 3.80 Crore, This Hip-Hop King Has Definitely Got The Bling!

Altaf Tadavi aka Altaf Shaik, popularly known as MC Stan, lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 winner on Sunday in the grand finale becoming the talk of the town. The 23-year-old rapper defeated Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam in the grand finale.

For the uninitiated, the rapper began his music career at the age of 12 by singing qawwalis before becoming a rapper under the stage name MC Stan. Shaikh, a fan of Eminem, decided to keep his stage name after the release of the American rapper’s single Stan.

MC Stan rose to prominence in 2018 with the release of the song Wata from the album of the same name. Ek Din Pyaar, Hosh Mai Aa, and Khuja Mat are some of his other popular single releases. Stan’s most recent albums, Insaan and Tadipaar, were both well-received.

According to GQ Magazine, the rapper’s net worth ranges between Rs 15 and Rs 20 crore. He makes the majority of his money as a rapper and via social media. Before entering Bigg Boss’ house, Stan had over one million Instagram followers. After winning the reality show, he now has over seven million Instagram followers.

Stan makes money through live performances as well as singing, composing, and writing music. He’s performed alongside some of India’s most well-known rappers, including Raftaar and Ikka. According to Zee News, the Bigg Boss 16 winner performs ten shows in November and December, each costing Rs 25 lakh.

According to India TV, Stan earns more than Rs 1 lakh per month from his YouTube channel, which has over six million subscribers. His Khuja Mat video has received over 44 million views.

Money earned from Bigg Boss 16

According to Siasat, he has compensated Rs 7 lakh per week in Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan spent roughly 18 weeks in the house, which implies he earned nearly Rs 1 crore and 26 lakhs. He received another Rs 31 lakh 80 thousand for winning the title, in addition to the trophy and a brand new Grand i10 Nios.

Expensive things MC Stan owns

MC Stan, who is only 23 years old, lives an exquisite life and owns a significant number of expensive items. The musician introduced his followers to a pair of Jordan shoes worth Rs 80,000 in one of his Instagram posts. To Stan’s astonishment, the video became immensely popular.

The rapper is also frequently photographed wearing expensive jewellery. Stan revealed to Salman Khan in one of Bigg Boss 16 episodes that the diamond pendant, bracelet, and ring he wore in the house were worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Stan also dresses in some of the most expensive brands. In the Bigg Boss house, he was seen wearing Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Prada. A Louis Vuitton jacket he wore in one of the episodes, according to Zee News, costs Rs 5 lakh. If reports are to go by then he was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton t-shirt worth Rs 2.5 lakh in another episode.

India Times report claims that rapper MC Stan drives a Cadillac Escalade worth Rs 1.20 crore and a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.80 crore.

