Popular actress and model Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan recently stunned her fans with her scintillating photoshoot giving her fans a taste of summer heat before even the season arrived. The Punjabi kudi has a massive fan following owing to her playful personality, and whenever she shares something on her feed, her loyal fans shower the actress with great love and appreciation.

Gill rose to fame after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her equation with the late Sidharth Shukla on the show and post was widely adored by the fans generation fanbase of them, which is known as SidNaaz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill broke the internet with her photoshoot by celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani, and it’s just a thing or inspiration on Valentine’s eve. Gill shared a glimpse of her photo shoot on her Instagram handle, where she is donning a magenta-coloured saree perfectly pinned and draped perfectly, accentuating her curves and making her look chic and stunning.

Take a look at her Instagram clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill is wearing a uniquely styled blouse which is sleeveless and has a big bow around the neck. Not only that, her blouse has a deep plunging neckline showcasing her cleav*ge. The focus was centered entirely on her attire while she could be seen sporting muted makeup with a n*de-coloured matte lipstick. Her hairdo has been done messily, ideally increasing the oomph factor. As soon as she shared the clip, fans took her comment section to praise her look; here are some of the comments, have a look.

One of the users said, “Queen of hearts”

Another wrote, “kill it bro …..sana is a velvet cake and u r cherry on the cake …kya gajab

styling ki hai queen ki …fire of hotness”

A third user wrote, “Pretty in pink”

A fourth one said, “Aag lag di aag laga di”

“Stunning look, Shehnaaz can slay any look so well. Loved it!”

“Sunder ati sunder”

“Call the fire brigade”

“Hot and unbothered”

Shehnaaz Gill, who is mainly seen in a bubbly and chirpy avatar, indeed changed people’s perception of her as she proved that she could turn up the heat whenever required.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is often in the news for her ‘Desi Vibes WIth Shehnaaz’, and not to forget her big debut in Salman Khan‘s Kisi Ka Bhaai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit the theatres on Eid this year.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Khan Durrani Accused Of R*pe By An Iranian Woman Amid Cheating Allegations, FIR Lodged!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News