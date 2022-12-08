Himanshi Khurana, who gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, recently made an appearance in Preeti Simoes’ popular Punjabi chat show “Dil Diyan Gallan.” The show sees host Sonam Bajwa get chatty in a tete-a-tete with popular celebrities from the Punjabi film and music industry. The gorgeous host engages with them in the most fun-filled conversations about their personal and professional lives.

During her appearance on the talk show, Himanshi spoke her heart out about severe mental health issues through which she has gone, post-Bigg Boss.

Himanshi Khurana talked about what exactly happened to her apart from the limelight; she tells, “When I went into the Bigg Boss 13 house, everybody thought that this was life-changing, but that was not the reality. I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it took me almost two years to come out of it.

When host Sonam Bajwa asks Khurana to explain Asim Riaz in one word, she utters, “He is very dedicated to his work.”

She encountered a very hard time after Bigg Boss, and talking about the same, she says, “I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss, which started affecting my heart. I used to get panic attacks before going to the events, shoots and while I was dancing at Afsana Khan’s wedding, I got a heart issue, due to which I was rushed to the hospital. I was in the hospital, and only my close persons knew about it.”

She concludes, “Working for the reality show was not so good experience of her life and caused her depression. It took me so long to recover and build my life again. I am Still recovering from it.”

Himanshi Khurana’s notable works include the Punjabi movie Sadda Haq, Bigg Boss 13 and a few more credits.

The show was telecast on Zee Punjabi and is available on Zee 5.

