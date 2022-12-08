Divya Agarwal left us in shockwaves with the announcement of her relationship with Apurva Padgaonkar. Everything was pretty much on fast track as the entrepreneur proposed to her for marriage on her 30th birthday. And all of this happened within 4 months of breakup with ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. Netizens are unhappy and terming the Bigg Boss OTT winner a ‘gold digger.’ Scroll below for details!

All eyes have been on Varun Sood ever since the engagement news broke. The former Roadies contestant has maintained a dignified silence but fans have been worried about him. For the unversed, DivRun (as their fans called them) had been together since 2018 after breaking up with their respective exes – Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla.

Yesterday, Divya Agarwal shared a tweet featuring her mother Rosy Agarwal who got emotional during the proposal by Aditya Padgaonkar. Her brother Prince was a part of the frame as well. “I always just wanted a happy family n Waheguru heard it. Thankful to each one of you all who were a part of the celebration.. It’s indeed the most important day of my life #missyoupapa,” read the caption of the post.

Netizens were quick to take to the comment section and began slamming Divya Agarwal. Many Varun Sood supporters even termed her a ‘gold digger’ and mentioned how she should replace the word ‘happy’ in her caption with ‘rich.’

Multiple users took to the comment section and wrote, “Gold digger”

A comment read, “King: kisne kaha wo thi gold digger Kya gana hai bhai”

“Acha waheguru heard it or jo itne saal se @VSood12 k sath Ganesh chaturthi celebrate kiya tab. @ApurvaReborn what kind of a guy u are?? Everyone knows they both were living together for years,” read another comment.

A user wrote, “Happy family k jagah caption mei rich family likh do, acha lgega”

“Fake,” another commented.

I always just wanted a happy family n Waheguru heard it. Thankful to each one of you all who were a part of the celebration..❤️

It’s indeed the most important day of my life #missyoupapa pic.twitter.com/cR26qXvXC4 — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) December 7, 2022

Do you think it is fair to troll Divya Agarwal for moving on from Varun Sood?

