Every scene from the recently released web show Wednesday on Netflix is making a buzz on the internet. However, within weeks it started trending on our social media feeds, and its massive fan groups are making edits that are literally masterpieces themselves! Recently, while I was scrolling my Instagram feed mindlessly, I stumbled upon this video where a fan page made a Stranger Things and Wednesday crossover which looked like an OG scene, to be honest! Are you also excited to watch it? Scroll below to find the video!

Stranger Things is in itself an epic enigma drama, which we all loved throughout its four seasons. Now, after Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega, Chistina Ricci released, it took ST’s position as it crossed millions and millions of view timings across the globe.

Wednesday is a series about a teenage girl Wednesday Addams who belongs to the Addams family is a psychic and is an outcast. The story unfolds after her family took her to a school called Nevermore Academy, which is solely for all the outcasts. Jenna Ortega starring in the series is based on the comic created by the American cartoonist Charles Addams. Well, since the release it’s breaking every record and this edited video where Wednesday (from Wednesday) and Eleven (from Stranger Things) cross over is just the icing on the top!

In the video shared on Instagram by a fan page ‘gaxwednes’, we can see Wednesday and Tyler are running through the fairground to reach the forest, on the other hand, Eleven and the other cast members from Stranger Things are also running Hawkins ‘fun fair’ ground to reach a place and Wednesday and Eleven come face to face. And then it seemed Eleven threw Wednesday with her telekinesis (which in real Wednesday scene, Rowan did). Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by giada💌 (@gaxwednes)

As soon as the video hit the internet, netizens went crazy. One of them wrote, “OMG YESSS! This is literally my two favourite shows combined. I wish this was real! 😍”, another one wrote, “Eleven and Wednesday in the same series would be so cool.” Another comment can be read as, “What if Stranger things and Wednesday universe collapse 😍”

I’m in shock after watching this edit as it looked so real. However, to be honest, when I was watching this Wednesday scene I did get a feeling I have seen it in Stranger Things as well. So kind of I could see this edit coming. Did you? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

