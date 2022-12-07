The Netflix show starring Jenna Ortega as the infamous Wednesday Addams is in no mood to stop and within just two weeks of its release, the series Wednesday has made its place at the third position of the most-watched English-language TV title in the history of Netflix.

It is a solo based on Wednesday Addams from The Addams family, a fictional family created by the American cartoonist Charles Addams. Before this Netflix, there have been various other adaptations of the fiction, both in animation and live-action. Among all the characters, Wednesday is quite popular for its gothic and eccentric vibes.

Coming back to the Netflix show, it is on the verge of dethroning one of its most watched and most loved shows, Stranger Things. According to a report by Variety, Stranger Things Season 4, with a view time of 1.35 billion hours, is in the top position, followed by ‘Monster- Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ with about 856.2 million views. The popular online streaming platform calculates the list based on a show’s performance within the first 28 days of its release on Netflix. With two more weeks to continue, Wednesday may very well surpass the lifetime views of the sci-fi drama.

Stranger Things was also at the third position when it debuted on the list in its second week, whereas Monster was at the ninth position when it appeared on the list for the first time. The dance routine on the track “Goo Goo Muck” by Cramps can be said to have a huge hand in catapulting the series into such popularity since the song is being used in all sorts of social media trends. Partially due to that, the series has seen a 9,500 % increase in streaming.

Created by eminent director Tim Burton, who is known for his gothic-themed movies, Wednesday has been in the news since it started streaming, and it already passed the Stranger Things season 4’s record of most hours viewed in a single week for an English language series on Netflix with 341.2 million between 21-27th November. There has been, of now, no news from Netflix to renew “Wednesday” officially.

What do you guys think? Can Wednesday surpass Stranger Things Season 4? Tell us in the comment section! And for more news on entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

