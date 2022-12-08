Uorfi Javed (Urfi Javed) is known for her strange fashion choices. She can literally turn anything into a clothing material, whether it is band-aid, wires or watches. But this time, netizens are disgusted as the Splitsvilla X4 actress appeared on Mumbai roads in lingerie and complemented it with green coloured sheer cover. Scroll below for all the reactions!

As most know, Uorfi has faced numerous trolls over her fashion looks. Just not the netizens but even celebrities like Sunil Pal, Hindustani Bhau, and Chahatt Khanna among others have shamed her. She’s currently a part of Splitsvilla X4, and her co-contestant Sakshi Dwivedi was also seen making derogatory comments on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video is now going viral that features Uorfi Javed from last night. The diva opted for lacy green lingerie that hid her assets. A sheer net was used as a cover all over her body while she hid her face with the same material. She wore transparent heels and a gold choker necklace to complete her look. Her hair was pulled in a slicked-high bun.

The see-through look is indeed something never seen in Bollywood or the west. Netizens were in disbelief and began trolling Uorfi Javed as soon as the clips surfaced on the internet.

A user wrote, “Kuch tho sharam kar liya karo behan…poora jism dikha rahi hoo…aur face chupa rahi hoo chii lanat hai aisi aurat Parr.”

Another commented, “Ab toh tu sach me doop k mar jaa sharam se besharam.”

“Ise koi India se Bhagao Yr ye bchho ko khrab kr rhi he,” a comment read.

A comment read, “Kuch toh Sharam karo.. if you call this “mai ky pahnu na pahnu tumko ky” thing, ky options rakh Rahi ho youngsters ke samne.. seriously no words.. shame on you.”

Take a look at the video ft Uorfi Javed below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Divya Agarwal Breaks Silence On Her Marriage Plans With Apurva Padgaonkar, Breakup With Ex-BF Varun Sood & Says “I Was Going Through A…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News