Divya Agarwal recently celebrated her 30th birthday and on the occasion of the same, her boyfriend and businessman Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her and their pictures went viral on social media. While some fans are going gaga over her relationship with the businessman, some on social media are bashing her for moving on too quickly from ex-boyfriend and actor Varun Sood. In a recent interview, Divya opened up on her marriage plans and how Apurva stood like a ‘rock’ when she was going through a tough breakup. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Divya took to Instagram a day before and shared pictures of her proposal with a caption that read, “Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone ✨”

Now, in an interview with Times Of India, Divya Agarwal opened up about going through a rough patch after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Varun Sood and how Apurva Padgaonkar helped her get over him.

Divya Agarwal said, “Life has come full circle. I have known Apurva for a long time and we dated each other between 2015 and 2018, but then we drifted apart. However, we continued to keep in touch. He was always that friend who I could go to any time. After Varun and I broke up in March 2022, I was going through a tough phase. Apurva was there for me like a best friend, who stood by me like rock. So, though I was not expecting a proposal, in my mind I knew that he was the kind of guy I wanted to marry.”

The actress further added, “Initially, he did feel that we had long and different working hours, but now he understands. I always feel that in a relationship even if two people are the opposite of each other, what matters is how much one understands and adapts to what the other likes. We haven’t set a date yet, but marriage will happen next year. Everything in my life has happened unplanned. For now, I just want to enjoy my life with him.”

Aww, we’re really happy for these two lovebirds and can’t wait for Divya to announce her wedding dates with Apurva soon.

