Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the oldest-running sitcoms in the world and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. Not just the show but also the cast members enjoys a massive fan following on social media post the show went viral and became a great success on television. Today, we bring you a parody of ‘Chhamiya Item Song’ which is currently internet’s new obsession where Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ and Amit Bhatt’s ‘Bapuji’ can be seen grooving on this hit number and we didn’t see this one coming, haha! Scroll below to watch the video.

Over the years, we have seen a lot of parodies of TMKOC and with every new trend, the editors and memers surpass our expectations and create something beyond amazing on social media. Parody content on the internet is such a blessing in disguise and can immediately put you into a good mood if you’re having a rough day.

An Instagram content page named ‘Sagar Edits’ shared a parody of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with a caption that read, “This trend is now officially over by Jethalal 😈” In the video, Dilip Joshi’s ‘Jethalal’ can be seen grooving on ‘Chhamiya Item Song’ along with Amit Bhatt’s ‘Bapuji’.

The parody also features Munmun Dutta’s character of Babitaji and she can be seen blowing a flying kiss when the video starts. Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Edits (@sagar.edits)

Haha, this is the best video on the internet today.

Reacting to the parody on Instagram, a user commented, “TMKOC On It’s Way To Win Every Trend 😂”

Another user commented, “Are Bhai ek no edit😂😂👏🔥🙌❤️”

A third user commented, “Jethalal rockss!!!!!”

What are your thoughts on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah X Chhamiya Item Song? Tell us in the comments below if you liked Jethalal and Bapuji’s dance moves on the song.

