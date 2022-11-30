TV’s most-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for quite some time for multiple reasons. The show recently hit headlines when its key character Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha made a sudden exit from the show. Reportedly, the actor stopped shooting for midway and decided to quit it without an official announcement. His withdrawal from the show not only grabbed headlines but also got his fans demanding his return every now and then.

After posting quirky and cryptic posts on social media, the actor has not grabbed everyone’s attention for altogether different reasons.

Recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda took to Instagram to post the latest photo and guess what who did it feature? The new photo on the director’s Insta sees him posing with Shailesh Lodha and others. He captioned the photo, “The person I have harassed the most in the show by saying, “Mehta saab ko chod ke baaki sab ka pack up”

In the photo, Mehta Sahab is seen wearing an orange and black t-shirt which he has paired with beige joggers. Soon after the photo and it’s caption went viral, a section of social media users assumed that it was real reason for his exit, while the other section demanded his comeback.

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “I want old Mehta sahab back” “Sir aap please Shailesh sir ko vapas lane ke liye asit sir ko manaiye…. please hme ye vale mehta sahab chahiye,” wrote another netizen. After looking at him in the photo, a user also joked, “Lgata hai Mehta saab abhi bhi diet pe hai.” “Lagta hai tab hi quit kr diya mehta sahb ne,” read another comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shailesh Lodha posing with the director Malva Rajda for a happy photo? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting updates.

