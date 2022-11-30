Choreographer Geeta Kapur shot to fame by being on the judging panel of Dance India Dance alongside Remo D’Souza and Terence Lewis. While the show made her popular as ‘Geeta Ma’, she had to go through a lot of nasty comments regarding her body. Keep reading to know what has to say about facing fat-shaming.

After so many years, Geeta opened up about getting fat-shamed during her initial period as a judge on Dance India Dance. For the unversed, it was DID in 2008, Geeta made her TV screen debut. She was loved for her chemistry with Remo, Terence and the grand master Mithun Chakraborty.

Talking to Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Geeta Kapur shared going through some brutal fan emails. She said, “I would get such nasty comments through fan mails. One day, I was really upset and wondered what was even happening. Why is no one looking at my work? I am sitting in the middle of two men and trying to make my place but no one looking at that.”

Geeta Kapur added, “No one is seeing the hard work that I am doing. Why is everyone asking why do I belong here? People used to call me fat. ‘You look like a buffalo’. Obviously, Terrence was a good-looking guy and Remo had a personality to look forward to and everybody was like ‘why are you here? Moti, bhains ho gayi ho (You are fat like a buffalo)’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Geeta Kapur started her career in the film industry by being a part of Farah Khan’s group. Later, she assisted the veteran in several Bollywood films.

