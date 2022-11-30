Television actress Rubina Dilaik is well-known for playing the role of Radhika Shastri in the popular show Chotti Bahu. She even emerged as a winner of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 back in 2020. However, she is now making headlines for a different reason.

Recently, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress along with her husband Abhinav Shukla was seen at a building that also had a clinic. After her pictures went viral on social media, her fans got a little over-excited and the pregnancy questions started again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the rumours about her pregnancy began to spread like wildfire, Rubina Dilaik decided to take to Twitter and end the speculations albeit in a hilarious way. The TV actress wrote, “Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09 , next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9yhvsAC3YZ — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 29, 2022

Soon after her tweet, many fans found the reply clever and on point. One user wrote, “Superb @RubiDilaik what an answer!! Boss lady is back with a Bang,” while another user wrote, “I hope this is enough for people fretting over something so personal, be it media or fans. Hope you guys are enjoying some good family time.”

However, this is not the first time that Rubina Dilaik has spoken about her pregnancy. Previously, she cleared the air about starting a family to Bombay Times, “Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work.”

Rubina was last seen as a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, she is yet to announce her next project.

Must Read: Chahatt Khanna Says She Got ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’ As a Reward For Her Dance Lessons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News