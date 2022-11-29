‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ actress Chahatt Khanna says that she has to put a lot of effort into learning the dance steps for her song ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’ from her movie ‘Dhoop Chhaon’.

She shares: “When I was shooting for ‘Dhoop Chhaon‘, this was my first ever dance number. I was not much of a dancer since school and so it was a difficult task for me. My friends used to tease me and I felt like I needed to step up so for almost a year, I learned dancing.”

“And at the end of that period, almost like a miracle or a reward, I got the offer for ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’,” she adds.

Chahatt is known for ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Qubool Hai‘, and many more. She adds that she spended hours perfecting her dancing skills and even fell sick.

“We have spent rigorous hours training and shooting for it. In fact for 3 days, we trained for 12 hours each day nonstop and I fell sick at the end. So we had to postpone the shoot and when we got back to it, we shot it in 8 hours straight. But overall it was a beautiful experience and will always have a special place in my heart,” says the actress.

