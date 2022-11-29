If there’s one show that everyone is talking about everyone’s is obsessing and talking about right now is ‘Wednesday’ starring Jenna Ortega in the lead. She plays the character of Wednesday Addams and has totally killed the part and netizens are going gaga over her performance in the show. In a recent interview, Jenna has opened up on choreographing the iconic goth dance sequence on her own and now netizens are reacting to it applauding her for the same. Scroll below to watch her reaction.

The show revolves around the story of an Addams’ who is attending Nevermore Academy to master her psychic abilities as an outcast and is weird in the most amazing way. We cannot imagine anyone playing the lead character than Jenna and in a recent interview with Netflix, the cast of the show reacts to Ortega’s dance sequence that she choreographed herself.

Jenna Ortega who played the role of Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday’ has stunned everyone with her performance in the show. She’s just 20 years old and has exceeded our expectations as she delivered a phenomenal performance in the show.

A while ago, Netflix took to their Instagram handle and shared Jenna Ortega’s gothic dance performance with a caption that read, “HER 🖤”

Take a look at it below:

Now, if you’ve seen the show you would know that Jenna Ortega has done an incredible job at this dance sequence and it’ll leave you with goosebumps. Now, in a recent video shared by the OTT giant, the actress reveals that she choreographed the entire dance sequence on her own and said, “I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself and I think it’s very obvious that I’m not a dancer or choreographer.”

Watch the entire cast reacting to Wednesday’s dance sequence below:

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “i got chills watching this. jenna is incredibly talented.”

Another user commented, “The fact that ppl were against her being Wednesday n now look she killed it.”

A third user commented, “she ate and left no crumbs.”

What are your thoughts on netizens‘ reaction to Jenna Ortega’s dance sequence that she choreographed herself choreographed for the ‘Wednesday’? Tell us in the space below.

