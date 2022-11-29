NBC’s Friends is one of the most-loved shows across the globe and is still watched and re-watched by millions even today. Starring Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani & Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, the show originally saw several actors auditioning for the roles but coming short.

While reports claim Courteney was being considered for the part of Rachel, did you know another one of the leading 6 was also eying the role? While many would think it was Lisa, it ironically turns out to be Matt. In a conversation years back, LeBlanc spoke about it.

In a clip shared on Instagram by pages Friendstvfeeds and Chandlerbingcrazy, we see Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller saying, “People think I auditioned for Rachel. I wasn’t, but they were considering me for that. But I read the script and thought that I should be up for Monica… so I kind of lobbied for that and they let me do it.

In the clip that follows, we see Matt LeBlanc – with a straight face- saying, “I originally auditioned for Rachel” It then moves to a clip of his character Joey Tribbiani screaming “I’m a woman” from an interaction with Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing. The video then sees a kinda serious looking Matt saying ” But they thought, ‘Too much p*nis,” with a clip of him from the show saying ‘You sick b*stards!’ then appearing on screen

Reacting to this, one fan commented, “That explains the Ross and Joey napping together scenes” Another joked, “Everybody wants to be Rachel 😂😂😂” while a third added, “Everybody auditioned for Rachel??😂😂” Another, appreciating LeBlanc as an artist wrote, “I never appreciated what a great actor he was because he was the typical stereotype cute dude with the stripper p*rn gf. But he was a great actor and beyond.” Many others dropped in several laughing emojis.

Do you think Matt LeBlanc could have been a better Rachel Green than Jennifer Aniston in Friends? Let us know in the comments.

