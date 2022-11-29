Uorfi Javed has become a topic of debate over her clothing choices. Farah Ali Khan, Hindustani Bhau, Sunil Pal are amongst other renowned personalities who have shamed her in the past. But the most talked-about catfight was the one with Chahatt Khanna. It looks like the war isn’t over, courtesy Chetan Bhagat and his latest remarks. Scroll below for all the details.

It was just yesterday that Uorfi slammed Chetan over his alleged derogatory remarks about her. The author in his statement said that the Bigg Boss OTT star is a distraction to the youth. Javed clapped back in no time and accused him of promoting rape culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst it all, Chahatt Khanna came forward and landed support to Chetan Bhagat. She told Instant Bollywood, “Chetan Bhagat is a very well-known and respected person. I’m happy that people have started talking about it and opposing it. I really don’t know but I just had only read one line that ‘she (Urfi) is a distraction for youth.’ It has been said using very good choices of words and she has been doing a lot bigger things than what has been said. In a way, she has been complimented in a very mild manner since girls want to be distractions. And I don’t think anything wrong has been spoken about it.”

Uorfi Javed then responded to the statement by Chahatt Khanna. She shared a string of pictures of herself and wrote, “Women who visit jails to get free Gucci bags and money, married men who ask women half their age for ‘company’, who blame a women’s clothing for distracting men are definitely way more respectful than me! Meanwhile some disrespectful pictures of me! Enjoy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Just not that, Uorfi also shared a video on the matter. Here’s what she said:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani Fame Neha Harsora Recalls Her Mother’s Reaction On Landing Lead Role In ‘Raazz Mahal’, “She Couldn’t Control Her Tears”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News