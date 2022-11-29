‘Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani’ actress Neha Harsora has been roped in to play the lead role in the TV show ‘Raazz Mahal’. She plays Sunaina, a strong and straightforward woman, who doesn’t shy away from standing up for what is right.

Neha is known for her role in the Color‘s series. The actress is on cloud nine and for her mother, it was an emotional moment when she heard the news.

She said: “As soon as my mother read the message on the cake, she couldn’t control her tears. Filled with emotions, she started crying, and said, ‘God has finally given you what you deserve. All your hard work, struggles and efforts have been rewarded today. May He keep showering his blessings on you, and may you keep working hard to achieve your goals’.”

Her mother’s words, Neha said, “will stay with me forever, and I hope to live up to my family’s expectations.”

Talking at length about her family’s reactions to the news of her signing the contract, Neha said: “I was super excited to be finalised for the show and was eagerly waiting to see my family’s reaction. So, I decided to not tell them, but rather show them about this development and capture their reactions.

“After signing the contract, I went home with a cake which read ‘First Lead Show’ and everyone burst into expressions of happiness. My father, sister and best friend were elated with the news, but it was my mother’s reaction that touched my heart,” Neha said.

