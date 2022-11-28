Bigg Boss 16 has nearly been on our TV screens for 2 months now and it makes the headlines several times a day owing to its fights, drama and more. One BB16 to make the news a lot is Shalin Bhanot. The TV actor – who is a father of one (he and ex-wife wife Daljeet Kaur share a son Jaydon), has often been heard mentioning and swearing on his son’s name.

While his current love interest on the show, Tina Datta, recently asked him to refrain from doing so, his ex-wife and TV actress Daljeet has now expressed her displeasure. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement through her associate – via ETImes, Daljeet Kaur expressed her feelings over Shalin Bhanot mentioning Jaydon’s name time and again on Bigg Boss 16. The statement read, “As someone who represents her, I would like to let all of our media friends know that Dalljiet and I spoke briefly on the issue of Jaydon’s name being brought up in the house by Shalin over every fight and argument wherein he swears by Jaydon’s name every now and then.”

The statement further read, “Dalljiet Kaur expressed her concern strongly that she is definitely not comfortable with her son’s name being dragged into every argument and more so, Shalin “swearing” on his name with so much ease (on Bigg Boss 16). As a mother she instinctively wants to protect her child, hence she strongly would like to show her displeasure on this. She hopes this stops and the housemates in some way make him realise this. As a father he has every right to take Jaydon’s name but not to use it in such a manner.”

Like Shalin Bhanot, Daljeet Kaur was also part of Bigg Boss. The actress featured as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 and was the first contestant to get eliminated that season.

What are your thoughts on Shalin Bhanot swearing his son’s name on the show? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16 Day 57 Written Updates: Tina Datta & Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Friendship Hits Rock Bottom, Nomination Task Turns BB Into A Battle Ground

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News