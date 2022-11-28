Nikki Tamboli is a well-known name in the entertainment world thanks to her stint in the controversial reality Bigg Boss 14 and then the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress – who has been part of the Telugu and Tamil film industries along with Hindi TV, has over the years given us some impressive fashion looks however, her recent one has failed to impress.

Nikki was recently snapped looking too hot to handle in a pink top and torn jeans. Why was it too hot? Well, Ms Tamboli’s way too s*xy top featured spaghetti noodle straps and a wide plunging neckline that tapered near her belly button. The wide neck left little to the imagination as it gave fans a glimpse of her b**bs while her cl*avage was on display for all to see.

Unimpressed with Nikki Tamboli’s ensemble choice – and showing off too much skin, as well as the way she posed, netizens took to the comments section of the video and trolled her. Read on to know all they had to say.

Commenting on the photo carousel shared by Instant Bollywood – captioned “One word for this beauty?”, one user wrote, “Silicon body botox , plastic surgery ki dukan…. One word me explain nahi kar sakte….” Another added, “Itna mackup to rakhi sawant bhi mahi lagati😂” A third simply wrote, “Surgery ki dukan 😂😂😂” Some more added, “Ye lo ek nayi urfi aai😂,” “Ye konsa Urfi se km h,” “Jab dikhana tha to pehna he kyun 🤷🏻‍♀️” and more.

Trolling her for her weird pose, one user wrote, “Etni tedi kyo ho rhi h 😂😂” Another added, “In sbki kamar me dard rhta hai kya jo seedhe ni khade ho sakti 😀😀😀😀” A third added, “Sidhe khode hokar photo khichane me kya takleef h isko 😂😂” Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Do you think Nikki Tamboli’s outfit deserves this much trolling? What are your honest views about it – let us know in the comments.

