Television actress Munmun Dutta is one of the most admired and loved actresses in the Industry. She has been doing phenomenal work in the Hindi TV industry and is well-known for playing the role of Babita Iyer in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The actress is quite active on social media whenever she shares new updates on her social media handle, the internet loves it in the true sense of the term. However, today she is in the headlines for a different reason. Dutta recently made an appearance on a red carpet and fans are going bonkers over it.

Munmun Dutta set the internet on fire when she appeared in a printed thigh-high dress. She flaunted her well-toned legs and looked sultry. Netizens are having a meltdown over her look and couldn’t help themselves remembering Jethalal Champaklal Gada.

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after Instant Bollywood shared her red carpet appearance, a user commented, “Yess but Tappu ko pta liya ye shi ni kiya😂😮,” another user wrote, “Jhetha ji kaha ho..?” A third user then commented, “Jhetha lal love 😂😂😂” A fourth user also said, “#jethalal 😂😂😂😂😂lover”

Previously, Munmun Dutta shared with her fans on Instagram that she has met with a ‘small accident’ in Germany that left her knee hurting badly. Even though the actress did not reveal much information, but shared that she had to cut her trip short.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress updated about the accident, she wrote on her Instagram stories, “Had a small accident in Germany. Hurt my left knee very badly. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home (sic).” She also gave a glimpse of her injured knee with a cloth tied around it. “Flying out with good memories and an injured knee (sic).”

