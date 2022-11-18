Palak Sindhwani rose to fame after playing the character Sonu Bhide in the television serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, with her recent photos on her Instagram profile, she has been setting the internet on fire. Why? Because of her hot and sultry looks! Apart from her acting skills it’s her fashion choices that often get discussed among the styling enthusiasts.

Palak is quite popular on Instagram and enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms. Her fans love her photos and currently she is dropping super hot pictures from her Goa trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, Palak Sindhwani took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures where she looked dead drop gorgeous in her attire. Along with them, she captioned the post as, “She was everything real in a world of make-believe..🌸💫.” While in another posted Reel, she captioned it as, “POV: Pehla Goa trip jo cancel nahi hua.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palakk Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palakk Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

In the pictures, Palak Sindhwani can be seen wearing a hot pink bralette, and paired it with a wild floral printed sarong. She completed her look with some funky shells like anklets, junk neckpieces, tied a scrunchie on her wrist and accentuated her look with sun kissed makeup. She kept her long hair open. Palak kept her look subtle but sultry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palakk Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

It was her fans who found Palak’s look a lot similar like Disney princess Mermaid and labelled her as real life Mermaid. One wrote, “Real life 🧜‍♀️ ❤️”, another commented, “Mermaid 🧜‍♀️💫”. One of them wrote, “The last picture has my heart ❤️.” Another netizen penned, “Temperature 🌡️ Izzz Rising 🤒”

Well, we surely think Palak Sindhwani raised the temperature with her hot beachy looks! What do you think? Let us know!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Oltah Chashmah Actress Sunayana Fozdar Slays On The Beats Of Naakka Mukka & Palak Sindhwani Flaunts Her Galmed-Up Avatar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News