Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Oltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar and Palak Sindhwani are much loved by the audience and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. They have managed to fill big shoes with their performances. Sunayana replaced Neha Mehta in the show whereas Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu.

Both the actresses share a great bond not only on-screen but also in real life. The two ensure that they keep the entertainment quotient on point with their social media posts. Now Palak has dropped a video wherein she looked lovely in her make-up transformation video. Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

On other hand, Sunayana Fozdar was seen slaying the Naka Mukka dance with her girl gang in a viral video.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been spreading happiness for almost 13 years now. Even during tough times like the coronavirus pandemic, the show has been spreading positivity among the audience. The cast and crew show was also recently celebrated for entering the 14th year of the broadcast.

TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi has opened up about this record-shattering feat of the show. He said, “As Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enters its fourteenth year of airing the show, we wish to thank its fans and viewers for their love and support through all these years. Thirteen years ago, the show had commenced its journey on 28th July 2008.”

Asit Kumar Modi also said, “Today, not only does it spread laughter and smiles, but also has evolved to become a source that reinforces family values and positivity amongst its viewers. The last year and a half have been a difficult time for everyone.”

“We take pride in the fact that amidst the dark and gloom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah attempted to cheer up and bring happiness into people’s lives. In the years to come, we promise to continue spreading smiles and joy with the same enthusiasm as we have been, through all these years.”

Must Read: Patiala Babes Actress Ashnoor Kaur On Scoring 94% In CBSE Board Exams; Receive Praises For Busting The Myth ‘Actors Can’t Be Intelligent’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube