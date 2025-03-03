Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is back to revolving around the Tapu Sena. Nitish Bhaluni’s on-screen wedding with ‘Sonu’ Khushi Mali is currently making all the noise. Amid the massive backlash, here’s a quick throwback to a lesser-known fact about two real-life cousins starring in the sitcom.

A special reason why TMKOC remained successful is the real-life equation between the cast and crew. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi was a close friend of Dilip Joshi even before they began working together on the sitcom. On the other hand, Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani are not only reel but also real-life siblings.

Many would know that Bhavya Gandhi was the first actor to begin playing the role of Tapu when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first went on air in 2008. But what is even more interesting is that Samay Shah, the youngest member of Tapu Sena, is his real-life cousin.

For the unversed, Samay Shah plays Gogi, Roshan Singh and Roshan Kaur’s son in TMKOC. He has also been a part of the show since its beginning.

Meanwhile, Bhavya Gandhi quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 to pursue his full-time film career. He was replaced by Raj Anadkat as Tipendra, who continued to be a part of the show until 2022. Ever since Nitish Bhaluni has been portraying the character.

Taarak Mehta has been drawing social media ire in the recent few years. Many cast members, including Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Gurucharan Singh, and Palak Sindhwani accused the makers of non-payment of dues. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had also filed a sexual harassment case against Asit Kumarr Modi.

Currently, the show is facing backlash over its recent track showcasing Sonu and Tapu’s separation. Many have complained that the makers are ruining the show.

