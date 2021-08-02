Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors- Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, often grab the limelight due to their banter on social media. We have seen them doing the cutest things possible on Instagram, which has led to speculation of the duo being romantically linked.

Whatever the netizens think, Munmun and Raj continue to have fun on Instagram. This time, it’s the viral song ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ that has found its way to Raj’s reels. In the video, our Tapu is seen emoting the song in the cutest way. As expected, ‘Bababita ji’ Munmun has reacted to the reel.

Taking to Raj Anadkat’s comment section, Munmun Dutta wrote, “So cute (with laughing and heart emojis).” As soon as the comment was dropped, users flooded Munmun’s comment with some hilarious replies. One of the users wrote, “Bhabhiji (with heart-shaped eyes emojis).” Another user wrote, “what a reply from his crush.” One another user replied, “your love.”

Below is the video and screenshot of Munmun’s comment on Raj Anadkat’s video:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSBwsLFFikZ/





Meanwhile, there have been rumours stating Munmun Dutta has said goodbye to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress cleared the air on her absence from the show in the last week.

“Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. The truth is that the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don’t decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot,” Munmun Dutta said while talking to Times Of India.

