A lot has happened ever since Munmun Dutta accidentally used a casteist slur in one of her YouTube videos. The clip was a makeup session and the actress accidentally used the wrong term which left many disappointed. FIRs were filed all across the country and the actress had to issue an apology. But despite all of it, rumours recently began that the actress has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read on for details.

Fans would know that Munmun has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a while now. Sources close to us informed that the channel is waiting for things to cool down. This was done in order to avoid the show from getting affected. But rumours were strongly rife that she has been decided to quit the show.

Asit Kumarr Modi owned production house, Neela Film Production Pvt Ltd told Times Of India, “Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect.”

The reports also clarify the reason why Munmun Dutta was away from the screens. Sources state that there was no storyline that required featuring her, hence the actress was not a part of recent episodes.

Well, it surely comes as a relief to most Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans that their Babita Iyer isn’t leaving the show.

Previously, Disha Vakani had left the show and fans are awaiting her comeback till date. Asit Kumarr Modi has broken his silence on the topic multiple times and requested some time from fans. He also urged for support amid the pandemic.

The pandemic period even witnessed Neha Mehta quit and Sunayana Fozdar replaced her.

Are you happy about Munmun Dutta still being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Share with us in the comments section below.

