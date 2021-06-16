There’s an old saying “A true character of a person is seen from his/her behaviour with animals” and Munmun Dutta is a real-life gem if we go by this quote. The actress recently rescued a stray dog and changed her behaviour.

The actress better known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an animal lover in real life. Those who follow her on Instagram would be well aware of Munmun‘s hard work to safeguard animals’ lives. She even raises her voice for the voiceless creatures whenever needed.

Munmun Dutta has now turned into a life saviour for a stray dog. As shared by the actress herself, Munmun rescued a female dog who was badly wounded. She shared a second day’s status of the dog with pictures in an Instagram story. In the pictures, the doggo is seen getting her wounds cleaned and having an Elizabethan collar around her neck. As per the latest update, the rescued dog is getting well with the treatment.

See the pictures:

Munmun Dutta is a true saviour!

Meanwhile, last year, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress had taken special permission from Mumbai Police to serve dogs amid the lockdown. She used to feed dogs in the vicinity of Goregaon film city. She even used to carry a first aid kit for animals. And this isn’t it, Munmun’s several desires are related to her service for animals.

A few years back, while speaking to Punjab Kesari TV, Munmun Dutta had shared her thoughts on animals’ safety and welfare. She had revealed of possessing a dream of building an animal farm/shelter. She added that she would love to look after the injured strays and their health.

