Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars enjoy unprecedented fame. Starting from Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat to Amit Bhatt, these actors are now household names. Apart from their on-screen time, they make sure to entertain fans with their real-life updates too. Exactly why admirers want each and every update on their real-life too! Gossip mill once had it that Munmun Dutta and Armaan Kohli were dating. Read on for details.

As per some reports, Munmun and Armaan were in a relationship during 2008. Things were so far, so good. These were just rumours created by the gossip mill. However, things turned upside down when rumours of the relationship being abusive began on the internet.

But was it all true? Absolutely not. Not just the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty reacted to the matter, but she also slammed the media. “Stop printing this fake news or I’ll drag you to court,” Munmun Dutta wrote on her Instagram stories.

Furthermore, Armaan Kohli too reacted to the matter and blasted the reports. He tweeted, “These idiots have nothing better to do, so to all the idiots and fake news, get your bloody facts correct before u try to kill someone’s name, we’re u retards born this way or was there a permanent brain damage there r many more truthful stories, I feel sad for u all, losers.”

Armaan also warned of legal action. His other tweet read, “I just feel bad for the person (Munmun Dutta) who I don’t even know or have ever met in person, and being blamed for some shit, remember you fake news fakers one more time get my name involved in any sh*t, the only place I will c u and drag u will be court, get this in your thick skulls.”

So no more Armaan Kohli and Munmun Dutta rumours ever again!

