We are amid a pandemic, and for people in India, we have lost the count of lockdowns we have already been in. With all of that, today is a Monday, a Monday that has come while nature is swiftly running towards monsoon and all we want to do is not leave our bed. But we all need money, right. So get ready, because to help you I am back with a playlist and the artist this week is Kailash Kher.

In a career that is majorly devoted to Sufi singing, Kher has touched our lives in a way very few singers could over years. The happiness and adrenaline that Teri Deewani brought, or the pain that Ya Rabba gave, or the devotion Mere Nishaan stands for, Kailash Kher is the embodiment of all the emotions. Sticking to his core, the singer never compromised on his quality and that is why he never let us down with any of his work.

Today as we get up to tackle another week and the monster Monday, I list down some iconic Kailash Kher songs of hope, love, devotion and care. Join me on the ride.

ARZIYAN

In the universe of Kun Faya Kuns stays a little child silently spreading its magic without asking anything in return. Arziyan from Delhi 6 composed by AR Rahman and sung by Javed Ali with Kailash Kher, is pure magic. Kailash enters at the right moment, and all we can witness is divinity and oneness.

YUHI CHALA CHAL RAHI

I know it is difficult for you to walk up to the work desk, probably Hariharan, Udit Narayan and Kailash Kher might motivate you together with Swades’ Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi. Tune in, groove with them and walk towards that workstation.

SAIYYAN

How can you not expect a Sufi song in the compilation? Saiyyan is also devotion, but the deity is her love. She describes him with all the fondness she has. His love, his care, the delicate bond. And you get to witness the magic with it. I would suggest watching the video for this one too.

ALLAH KE BANDE

I don’t know how one defines Kailash Kher’s Allah Ke Bande. A song that has various emotions packed into one. It celebrates you and all the defeats but also tells you to wear them like badges and go ahead. This one will always have a special place in our hearts.

DILRUBA

Isn’t the name enough to tell you what the song stands for? Your first love/crush and how it went. Kailash Kher defines everything about her and instantly takes us back to the days we first fell in love and what it did to us.

