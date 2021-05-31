Fans are dying to watch Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen ever since his last release Zero (2018). To make a smashing comeback, he has opted for an actioner, Pathan. Even though an official announcement is yet to be made, the film went on floors earlier this year. Soon it hit a halt as the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra. But now, there’s good news as the shooting process to start soon under new working conditions.

Advertisement

Back in April, after completing the first schedule in Mumbai, team Pathan took a short break. Amid the break, the Maharashtra government announced a lockdown due to COVID’s second wave. YRF expected that everything will get normal in a short period of time but unfortunately, the state government has now extended restrictions till 15th June. But the team is positive as it’s learnt that government is likely to permit shoots from 16th June, hence other processes like vaccination and creating a safe environment are in full swing.

Advertisement

As per an insider, “Some members of Pathan crew have received their jabs, the majority will be vaccinated over the next week. Buzz in the industry is that the government will give a green signal to shoots after June 15. That way, the team will be ready to begin filming in a bio-bubble. The production house is treading carefully, given the impact of the second wave, and will film the portions entirely inside the Yash Raj studio in Andheri,” reports Mid Day.

Backed by Aditya Chopra, Pathan is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. The music will be composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Is Much Ahead Of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt In Charging For One Instagram Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube