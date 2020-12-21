2018 was a good year for the Indian box office with both year’s start and end wrapping up on a good note. But out of all, the clash between Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 was quite a memorable one. To be honest, earlier no one expected it to be a clash. But as the saying goes “Content is the king”, we saw the entire box office game turning around.

After receiving a phenomenal response for the trailer, Zero was touted to be a record smasher but it didn’t happen so. Not great but the film took a decent start of 20.14 crores. The picture wasn’t very clear on the first day of its release, but from day 2 onwards the mixed word-of-mouth and excessive social media trolling took a heavy toll on the film’s growth. Contrary to picking up, the collections went down to 18.22 crores.

On the other side, Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 took a very slow start in the Hindi market. Even though the actor had a good following in Sandalwood industry, he was a new face in Hindi speaking belt. As a result, the opening of just 2.10 crores came in. Speaking of Hindi version, it was distributed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and henceforth, the film saw a good chunk of screens coming its way. It saw very good audience feedback on the first day when compared to Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

On the second day, Yash’s KGF Chapter 1 witnessed slight growth in collections as it went from 2.10 to 3 crores. Yes, owing to Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom, Zero did show complete domination in the Hindi belt during its first week as it added a total of 89 crores. On the other hand, KGF continued its stable run and end up collecting 21.11 crores in the first week.

The tables turned after the first week as Zero went downhill, while KGF held onto its momentum. At the end of the second week, SRK’s film added just 7.15 crores. On the hand, KGF made 11.50 crores and thus establishing the roots for Yash in the Hindi market. Speaking of the lifetime collection, SRK’s romantic drama ended its run with 97.50 crores with a Flop tag. Yash’s action thriller enjoyed a good run in mass centres and put up a total of 43.93 crores with its Hindi version and earned a Hit status.

